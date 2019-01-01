QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.04 - 24.98
Mkt Cap
92.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.67
EPS
0.63
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
EACO Corp is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, distributes electronic components and fasteners. Its products include electronic components such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as a large variety of fasteners and hardware. It also provides customized services and solutions for a wide range of production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, and integrated supply programs. It operates through three divisions, Bisco Industries, National-Precision, and Fast-Cor.

EACO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EACO (EACO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EACO (OTCPK: EACO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EACO's (EACO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EACO.

Q

What is the target price for EACO (EACO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EACO

Q

Current Stock Price for EACO (EACO)?

A

The stock price for EACO (OTCPK: EACO) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EACO (EACO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EACO.

Q

When is EACO (OTCPK:EACO) reporting earnings?

A

EACO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EACO (EACO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EACO.

Q

What sector and industry does EACO (EACO) operate in?

A

EACO is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.