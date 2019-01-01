EACO Corp is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, distributes electronic components and fasteners. Its products include electronic components such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as a large variety of fasteners and hardware. It also provides customized services and solutions for a wide range of production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, and integrated supply programs. It operates through three divisions, Bisco Industries, National-Precision, and Fast-Cor.