Jeotex Inc, formerly DataWind Inc is an Internet connectivity and wireless web access products, provider. The company offers a range of Ubislate Tablets and PocketSurfer Smartphones which include Ubislate 3G10Z, Ubislate i3G7, Ubislate 9W, Ubislate 7DCX+ and Ubislate 7SC as well as Pocket Surfer GZ, Pocket Surfer 2G4X, Pocket Surfer 3G4X, Pocket Surfer 3G4Z and Pocket Surfer 3G5. It has operations worldwide and generates revenue mainly by selling devices and by providing connection and data service.

Jeotex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Jeotex (DWDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jeotex (OTCEM: DWDZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jeotex's (DWDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jeotex.

Q

What is the target price for Jeotex (DWDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jeotex

Q

Current Stock Price for Jeotex (DWDZF)?

A

The stock price for Jeotex (OTCEM: DWDZF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:19:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jeotex (DWDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeotex.

Q

When is Jeotex (OTCEM:DWDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Jeotex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jeotex (DWDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jeotex.

Q

What sector and industry does Jeotex (DWDZF) operate in?

A

Jeotex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.