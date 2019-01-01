Jeotex Inc, formerly DataWind Inc is an Internet connectivity and wireless web access products, provider. The company offers a range of Ubislate Tablets and PocketSurfer Smartphones which include Ubislate 3G10Z, Ubislate i3G7, Ubislate 9W, Ubislate 7DCX+ and Ubislate 7SC as well as Pocket Surfer GZ, Pocket Surfer 2G4X, Pocket Surfer 3G4X, Pocket Surfer 3G4Z and Pocket Surfer 3G5. It has operations worldwide and generates revenue mainly by selling devices and by providing connection and data service.