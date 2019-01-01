QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
1.11/3.82%
52 Wk
28.87 - 31.2
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
36.33
Open
-
P/E
10.56
EPS
91.41
Shares
654.2M
Outstanding
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd is engaged in the business of housing, commercial facilities, and urban development. Daiwa's business segments include Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Existing Home Business, Health and Leisure, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Company conducts real estate development and construction work under contract in overseas markets, principally in Asia.


Daiwa House Industry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK: DWAHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daiwa House Industry's (DWAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiwa House Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiwa House Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF)?

A

The stock price for Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK: DWAHF) is $29.433 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa House Industry.

Q

When is Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK:DWAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiwa House Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiwa House Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) operate in?

A

Daiwa House Industry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.