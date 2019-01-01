QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.88 - 5.29
Mkt Cap
105.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
Dividend 15 Split Corp II is a Canadian based mutual fund corporation. The company invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of large-capitalization dividend yielding Canadian companies. Its investment objective for preferred shares holders is to provide fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price at maturity, and for class A shares holders are to provide monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share.

Dividend 15 Split Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTCEM: DVDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dividend 15 Split Corp's (DVDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dividend 15 Split Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dividend 15 Split Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF)?

A

The stock price for Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTCEM: DVDDF) is $5.0479 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 15:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dividend 15 Split Corp.

Q

When is Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTCEM:DVDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Dividend 15 Split Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dividend 15 Split Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Dividend 15 Split Corp (DVDDF) operate in?

A

Dividend 15 Split Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.