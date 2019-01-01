QQQ
Range
10.6 - 11.2
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/45.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.55%
52 Wk
11 - 15.23
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
18.82
Open
11.2
P/E
36.32
EPS
0.11
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Davide Campari-Milano is the Dutch-domiciled and Italian-headquartered parent of the Campari Group, which is in turn the sixth-largest premium spirits distiller in the world. The group's portfolio spans a wide gamut of global, regional, and local brands, but global priority brands like Aperol, Campari, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, and Skyy vodka, represent over half its business and thus anchor its strategy. Though it primarily gets to retail through third-party wholesalers or logistics providers, the firm runs its own distribution system (including salespeople and other commercial functions) in its 20 largest markets, constituting over 90% of revenue. The group's controlling shareholder is Lagfin SCA, which holds over 50% and 60%, respectively, of the share capital and voting rights.

Davide Campari-Milano Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCPK: DVDCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Davide Campari-Milano's (DVDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Davide Campari-Milano.

Q

What is the target price for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Davide Campari-Milano

Q

Current Stock Price for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)?

A

The stock price for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCPK: DVDCF) is $10.96 last updated Today at 7:37:03 PM.

Q

Does Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Davide Campari-Milano.

Q

When is Davide Campari-Milano (OTCPK:DVDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Davide Campari-Milano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Davide Campari-Milano.

Q

What sector and industry does Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) operate in?

A

Davide Campari-Milano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.