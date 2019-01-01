Davide Campari-Milano is the Dutch-domiciled and Italian-headquartered parent of the Campari Group, which is in turn the sixth-largest premium spirits distiller in the world. The group's portfolio spans a wide gamut of global, regional, and local brands, but global priority brands like Aperol, Campari, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, and Skyy vodka, represent over half its business and thus anchor its strategy. Though it primarily gets to retail through third-party wholesalers or logistics providers, the firm runs its own distribution system (including salespeople and other commercial functions) in its 20 largest markets, constituting over 90% of revenue. The group's controlling shareholder is Lagfin SCA, which holds over 50% and 60%, respectively, of the share capital and voting rights.