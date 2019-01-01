Duesenberg Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of advanced information technology. It is working in the development of SMART Systems and Vending Machines. The Vending Machine is customizable to sell a variety of consumer products ranging from traditional snacks, soft drinks, and coffee, to prepaid mobile cards and other goods, while simultaneously displaying advertisements and other various promotional content. Each Vending Machine is based on the operating system and is supplied with a credit card reader and a QR Code reader, which facilitates payments with credit cards, eWallet, and other membership-based payments. It generates revenue from SMART Systems software licensing and maintenance of the applications required to run SMART Systems.