QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
45.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Duesenberg Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of advanced information technology. It is working in the development of SMART Systems and Vending Machines. The Vending Machine is customizable to sell a variety of consumer products ranging from traditional snacks, soft drinks, and coffee, to prepaid mobile cards and other goods, while simultaneously displaying advertisements and other various promotional content. Each Vending Machine is based on the operating system and is supplied with a credit card reader and a QR Code reader, which facilitates payments with credit cards, eWallet, and other membership-based payments. It generates revenue from SMART Systems software licensing and maintenance of the applications required to run SMART Systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Duesenberg Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duesenberg Technologies (OTCQB: DUSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duesenberg Technologies's (DUSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duesenberg Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duesenberg Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF)?

A

The stock price for Duesenberg Technologies (OTCQB: DUSYF) is $0.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duesenberg Technologies.

Q

When is Duesenberg Technologies (OTCQB:DUSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Duesenberg Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duesenberg Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Duesenberg Technologies (DUSYF) operate in?

A

Duesenberg Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.