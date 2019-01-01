QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.91%
52 Wk
7.76 - 10.4
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
95.89
Open
-
P/E
114.1
EPS
0.05
Shares
346M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Duerr AG is a global player in mechanical and plant engineering. It develops automated painting applications and systems, final assembly lines, and other solutions to test surfaces and purify gases. Additional sales originate from supplying panel systems, saws, and handling systems for woodworking equipment. Duerr operates several business divisions: paint and final assembly, application technology, measuring and process, clean technology, and woodworking machinery. The majority of sales derive from agreements with automotive manufacturers and suppliers. In addition, the company sells to the mechanical engineering, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Revenues are fairly balanced among Europe, the Americas, and the region combining Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Duerr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Duerr (DURYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duerr (OTCPK: DURYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duerr's (DURYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duerr.

Q

What is the target price for Duerr (DURYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duerr

Q

Current Stock Price for Duerr (DURYY)?

A

The stock price for Duerr (OTCPK: DURYY) is $8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:29:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Duerr (DURYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duerr.

Q

When is Duerr (OTCPK:DURYY) reporting earnings?

A

Duerr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duerr (DURYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duerr.

Q

What sector and industry does Duerr (DURYY) operate in?

A

Duerr is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.