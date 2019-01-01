ñol

Deltex Medical Group
(OTCPK:DTXMF)
$0.02
Last update: 11:52AM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 699.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap14M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Deltex Medical Group (OTC:DTXMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deltex Medical Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deltex Medical Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Deltex Medical Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deltex Medical Group (OTCPK:DTXMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Deltex Medical Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deltex Medical Group (OTCPK:DTXMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Deltex Medical Group

Q
What were Deltex Medical Group’s (OTCPK:DTXMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Deltex Medical Group

