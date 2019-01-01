QQQ
Deltex Medical Group PLC is a British manufacturer of Fluid Management devices, which include the ODM and now ODM+ haemodynamic monitoring systems. It has developed the global gold standard for haemodynamic monitoring with its oesophageal Doppler technology, which is marketed as TrueVue Doppler and often generically referred to by clinicians as ODM. The company's initial and principal technology is a Doppler-based ultrasound oesophageal haemodynamic monitoring. This technology generates highly accurate, real-time data on descending aortic blood flow velocity on anesthetised or sedated patients.

Deltex Medical Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deltex Medical Group (OTCPK: DTXMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deltex Medical Group's (DTXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deltex Medical Group.

Q

What is the target price for Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deltex Medical Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF)?

A

The stock price for Deltex Medical Group (OTCPK: DTXMF) is $0.0375 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deltex Medical Group.

Q

When is Deltex Medical Group (OTCPK:DTXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Deltex Medical Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deltex Medical Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Deltex Medical Group (DTXMF) operate in?

A

Deltex Medical Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.