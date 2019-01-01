Destiny Pharma PLC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which is focused on the development of medicines for the treatment of infectious disease. It is developing drugs for the prevention and treatment of infections caused by Antibiotic-Resistant (AR) bacteria. It is involved in developing XF-73 Dermal for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, XF-73 Nasal for prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection, XF Throat for prevention of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator-associated pneumonia infection.