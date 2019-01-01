Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$8.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Data Storage using advanced sorting and filters.
Data Storage Questions & Answers
When is Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) reporting earnings?
Data Storage (DTST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Data Storage’s (NASDAQ:DTST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
