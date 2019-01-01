Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Data Storage
Data Storage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Data Storage (NASDAQ: DTST) was reported by Maxim Group on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting DTST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Data Storage (NASDAQ: DTST) was provided by Maxim Group, and Data Storage initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Data Storage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Data Storage was filed on October 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Data Storage (DTST) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Data Storage (DTST) is trading at is $2.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
