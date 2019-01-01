QQQ
Range
2.39 - 2.79
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/18.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.58 - 5
Mkt Cap
90.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.6
P/E
5.81
EPS
0
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Ether Capital Corp is a Canada based technology company focused on becoming the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. Its portfolio includes Ether which is the native Ethereum crypto-asset and is the commodity-like fuel used to access the Ethereum network and broadcast transactions; MakerDao which is a decentralized credit platform built on Ethereum in which collateral is leveraged to produce a stable coin; and Wyre which is a cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform based in San Francisco that is focused on building compliant fiat-to-crypto on and off ramps.

Ether Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ether Capital (DTSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ether Capital (OTCPK: DTSRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ether Capital's (DTSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ether Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Ether Capital (DTSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ether Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Ether Capital (DTSRF)?

A

The stock price for Ether Capital (OTCPK: DTSRF) is $2.67763 last updated Today at 5:49:54 PM.

Q

Does Ether Capital (DTSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ether Capital.

Q

When is Ether Capital (OTCPK:DTSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Ether Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ether Capital (DTSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ether Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Ether Capital (DTSRF) operate in?

A

Ether Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.