Ether Capital Corp is a Canada based technology company focused on becoming the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. Its portfolio includes Ether which is the native Ethereum crypto-asset and is the commodity-like fuel used to access the Ethereum network and broadcast transactions; MakerDao which is a decentralized credit platform built on Ethereum in which collateral is leveraged to produce a stable coin; and Wyre which is a cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform based in San Francisco that is focused on building compliant fiat-to-crypto on and off ramps.