There is no Press for this Ticker
DTS Corp provides and sells a variety of information technology, or IT, and human resources products and services. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product and service type. The information service segment, which generates the majority of revenue, provides services that include systems integration, system development, and operations management, and sells IT-related products. The human resources segment provides human resource management services. The majority of the firm's customers operate in the financial services sector.

DTS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DTS (DTSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DTS (OTCPK: DTSOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DTS's (DTSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DTS.

Q

What is the target price for DTS (DTSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DTS

Q

Current Stock Price for DTS (DTSOF)?

A

The stock price for DTS (OTCPK: DTSOF) is $21.55 last updated Fri Nov 27 2020 17:23:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DTS (DTSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DTS.

Q

When is DTS (OTCPK:DTSOF) reporting earnings?

A

DTS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DTS (DTSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DTS.

Q

What sector and industry does DTS (DTSOF) operate in?

A

DTS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.