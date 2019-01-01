QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Delivery Technology Solutions Inc is engaged in providing catering management solution.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delivery Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delivery Technology (DTSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delivery Technology (OTCEM: DTSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delivery Technology's (DTSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delivery Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Delivery Technology (DTSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delivery Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Delivery Technology (DTSL)?

A

The stock price for Delivery Technology (OTCEM: DTSL) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 18:23:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delivery Technology (DTSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delivery Technology.

Q

When is Delivery Technology (OTCEM:DTSL) reporting earnings?

A

Delivery Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delivery Technology (DTSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delivery Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Delivery Technology (DTSL) operate in?

A

Delivery Technology is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.