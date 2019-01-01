QQQ
Directa Plus PLC is a technology company engaged in the development of manufacturing processes to produce and supply high quality engineered graphene-based products that can be used for industrial and commercial applications. The product range of companies includes basic G+, ultra G+, liquid G+, pure G+, zap G+, and paste G+. It operates through Textile; Environmental; and Others segment.

Directa Plus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Directa Plus (DTPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Directa Plus (OTCPK: DTPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Directa Plus's (DTPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Directa Plus.

Q

What is the target price for Directa Plus (DTPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Directa Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for Directa Plus (DTPKF)?

A

The stock price for Directa Plus (OTCPK: DTPKF) is $1.75 last updated Today at 2:33:52 PM.

Q

Does Directa Plus (DTPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Directa Plus.

Q

When is Directa Plus (OTCPK:DTPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Directa Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Directa Plus (DTPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Directa Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Directa Plus (DTPKF) operate in?

A

Directa Plus is in the sector and industry.