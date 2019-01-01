Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting DTIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Precision BioSciences maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Precision BioSciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Precision BioSciences was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Precision BioSciences (DTIL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $5.00. The current price Precision BioSciences (DTIL) is trading at is $1.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
