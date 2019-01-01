QQQ
Ditem Explorations Inc was incorporated on November 26, 1993. The Company holds interests in mining properties which are presently in the exploration stage, but has not yet determined whether the properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable. Its gold properties are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Belt has produced well over 150 million ounces of gold, 9 million tons of copper, 15.9 million tons of zinc and 900 million ounces of silver as well as numerous other minerals.

Ditem Explorations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ditem Explorations (DTEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ditem Explorations (OTCEM: DTEMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ditem Explorations's (DTEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ditem Explorations.

Q

What is the target price for Ditem Explorations (DTEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ditem Explorations

Q

Current Stock Price for Ditem Explorations (DTEMF)?

A

The stock price for Ditem Explorations (OTCEM: DTEMF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:22:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ditem Explorations (DTEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ditem Explorations.

Q

When is Ditem Explorations (OTCEM:DTEMF) reporting earnings?

A

Ditem Explorations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ditem Explorations (DTEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ditem Explorations.

Q

What sector and industry does Ditem Explorations (DTEMF) operate in?

A

Ditem Explorations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.