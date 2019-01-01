Ditem Explorations Inc was incorporated on November 26, 1993. The Company holds interests in mining properties which are presently in the exploration stage, but has not yet determined whether the properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable. Its gold properties are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Belt has produced well over 150 million ounces of gold, 9 million tons of copper, 15.9 million tons of zinc and 900 million ounces of silver as well as numerous other minerals.