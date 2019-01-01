QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
49M
Outstanding
Delta Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two high-potential gold and base-metal projects. The company has 100% ownership in DELTA-1 Gold project in Thunder bay, Ontario, DELTA-2 Gold polymetallic project in Chibougamau, Quebec and the Bellechasse-Timmins Gold project located in southeastern Quebec.

Delta Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Resources (DTARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Resources (OTCPK: DTARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Delta Resources's (DTARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Delta Resources (DTARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Resources (DTARF)?

A

The stock price for Delta Resources (OTCPK: DTARF) is $0.1925 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delta Resources (DTARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Resources.

Q

When is Delta Resources (OTCPK:DTARF) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta Resources (DTARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Resources (DTARF) operate in?

A

Delta Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.