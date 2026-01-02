Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) stock rose Friday after the firm said it is expanding into new artificial intelligence business lines.

The company said it is restructuring teams and adding executives to support long-term AI growth.

Director Resignation

Yumao Huang resigned from the board amid business adjustments. Big Tree Cloud named Xiaoxuan Zhu as a board director and co-chief executive officer alongside Wenquan Zhu.

The company said Xiaoxuan Zhu holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Peking University and is pursuing a master's at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Previous Experience

Big Tree Cloud said Xiaoxuan Zhu previously interned in corporate planning at Guangdong Dashuyun Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary.

She will focus on overall strategy, AI project planning and execution, talent design, and cross-functional coordination.

Big Tree Cloud appointed Hu Huang as director of the AI Ecosystem Division's technology department.

The company said Huang has 19 years of experience and previously worked at VIPKID, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) , and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) .

Strategic Partnership

Big Tree Cloud said it signed a strategic cooperation letter of intent with AI expert Canming Wang.

Wang ranks among Kaggle's top 50 global competitors and has seven gold, 39 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

Wenquan Zhu, chairman and co-CEO, said the company aims to capture opportunities in the next wave of tech transformation.

DSY Price Action: Big Tree Cloud Holdings shares were up 7.27% at $0.29 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

