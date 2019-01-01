Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC:DSNKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$281B
Earnings History
Daiichi Sankyo Co Questions & Answers
When is Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK:DSNKY) reporting earnings?
Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK:DSNKY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Daiichi Sankyo Co’s (OTCPK:DSNKY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
