DeepSpatial Inc is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are geodemographic customer profiling, price recommendation engine, inventory management and supply chain analytics, and sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health.