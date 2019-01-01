QQQ
Drax Group PLC is a UK-based renewable energy company engaged in renewable power generation, the production of sustainable biomass and the sale of renewable electricity to businesses. It operates a generation portfolio of sustainable biomass, hydro-electric and pumped hydro storage assets across four sites in England and Scotland. The company also operates a global bioenergy supply business with manufacturing facilities at around 13 sites in the United States and Canada, producing compressed wood pellets for its own use and for customers in Europe and Asia.

Drax Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Drax Group (DRXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drax Group (OTCPK: DRXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Drax Group's (DRXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Drax Group.

Q

What is the target price for Drax Group (DRXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Drax Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Drax Group (DRXGF)?

A

The stock price for Drax Group (OTCPK: DRXGF) is $8.37 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:07:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Drax Group (DRXGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Drax Group (OTCPK:DRXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Drax Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Drax Group (DRXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drax Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Drax Group (DRXGF) operate in?

A

Drax Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.