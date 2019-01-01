Drax Group PLC is a UK-based renewable energy company engaged in renewable power generation, the production of sustainable biomass and the sale of renewable electricity to businesses. It operates a generation portfolio of sustainable biomass, hydro-electric and pumped hydro storage assets across four sites in England and Scotland. The company also operates a global bioenergy supply business with manufacturing facilities at around 13 sites in the United States and Canada, producing compressed wood pellets for its own use and for customers in Europe and Asia.