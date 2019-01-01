QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
223.2M
Outstanding
Discovery Alaska Ltd, formerly Discovery Africa Ltd is an Australian based company engaged in the development of exploration projects for Gold in Western Australia. Its projects include the WA Gold Projects. The firm has two reporting segments: exploration for mineral commodities in North America, and exploration for gold in Australia. The mineral commodity segment of the firm includes an interest in the Chulitna Project.

Discovery Alaska Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery Alaska (DRVYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery Alaska (OTCGM: DRVYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discovery Alaska's (DRVYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery Alaska.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery Alaska (DRVYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery Alaska

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery Alaska (DRVYF)?

A

The stock price for Discovery Alaska (OTCGM: DRVYF) is $0.03 last updated Thu Jun 10 2021 13:37:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Discovery Alaska (DRVYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery Alaska.

Q

When is Discovery Alaska (OTCGM:DRVYF) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery Alaska does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery Alaska (DRVYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery Alaska.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery Alaska (DRVYF) operate in?

A

Discovery Alaska is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.