Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Alpha Tau Medical
(NASDAQ:DRTS)
8.47
0.36[4.44%]
At close: May 27
9.82
1.3500[15.94%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low8.11 - 10.04
52 Week High/Low4.68 - 20.65
Open / Close9.75 / 8.47
Float / Outstanding34M / 68.5M
Vol / Avg.122.8K / 569.9K
Mkt Cap580M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float34M

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Alpha Tau Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$-0.540

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Alpha Tau Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Alpha Tau Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) reporting earnings?
A

Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Alpha Tau Medical’s (NASDAQ:DRTS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

