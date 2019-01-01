DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS (OTC:DRTFF), Quotes and News Summary

You can purchase shares of DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS (OTCGM: DRTFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS.
There is no analysis for DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS
The stock price for DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS (OTCGM: DRTFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS.
DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS.
DESERT CONTROL AS by Desert Control AS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.