4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ProtoKinetix

The Trade: ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTC: PKTX) President and CEO Clarence E. Smith acquired a total of 142857 shares shares at an average price of $0.07. The insider spent $9,999.99 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: In May, ProtoKinetix disclosed its collaboration with IQVIA to support development of AAGP® (PKX-001) in ocular conditions.

What ProtoKinetix Does: ProtoKinetix Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company focused on scientific medical research of AFGPs (Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins).

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 12500 shares at an average price of $2.51. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,373.75.

What’s Happening: Ault Global. Last week, reported additional investment in Alzamend under Alzamend's investigational new drug application for AL001 for Dementia related to Alzheimer's pursuant to the securities purchase agreement with Alzamend.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

PHX Minerals

The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 81681 shares shares at an average price of $2.99. The insider spent $244,634.11 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: PHX Minerals, last week, reported a loss for its third quarter.

What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

Drone Guarder

The Trade: Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTC: DRNG) Chairman, President and CEO Video River Networks Inc acquired a total of 22000000 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $145,200.00..

What’s Happening: Video River Networks, last month, signed a deal to acquire Drone Guarder.

What Drone Guarder Does: Drone Guarder Inc is a security and surveillance products provider.