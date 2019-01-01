QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
203.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
676.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Dream International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the designing, development, manufacture, and sale of toys business. It operates in four segments: Plush stuffed toys, Plastic figures, Die-casting products, and Tarpaulin. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, North America, Japan, Europe, The PRC, Vietnam, Korea, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dream International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dream International (DRMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dream International (OTCPK: DRMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dream International's (DRMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dream International.

Q

What is the target price for Dream International (DRMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dream International

Q

Current Stock Price for Dream International (DRMMF)?

A

The stock price for Dream International (OTCPK: DRMMF) is $0.3 last updated Fri Jun 05 2020 19:27:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dream International (DRMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream International.

Q

When is Dream International (OTCPK:DRMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Dream International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dream International (DRMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dream International.

Q

What sector and industry does Dream International (DRMMF) operate in?

A

Dream International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.