ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
dorma+kaba Holding
(OTCPK:DRMKY)
8.73
00
At close: May 9
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.73 - 14.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 208.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E17.42
50d Avg. Price9.21
Div / Yield0.14/1.55%
Payout Ratio21.92
EPS-
Total Float-

dorma+kaba Holding (OTC:DRMKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

dorma+kaba Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of dorma+kaba Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

dorma+kaba Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is dorma+kaba Holding (OTCPK:DRMKY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for dorma+kaba Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for dorma+kaba Holding (OTCPK:DRMKY)?
A

There are no earnings for dorma+kaba Holding

Q
What were dorma+kaba Holding’s (OTCPK:DRMKY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for dorma+kaba Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.