You can purchase shares of dorma+kaba Holding (OTCPK: DRMKY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for dorma+kaba Holding.
There is no analysis for dorma+kaba Holding
The stock price for dorma+kaba Holding (OTCPK: DRMKY) is $11.33 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:35:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.
dorma+kaba Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for dorma+kaba Holding.
dorma+kaba Holding is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.