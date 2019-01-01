QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Darktrace PLC is a provider of AI for the enterprise, with the first at-scale deployment of AI in cybersecurity. It is a pioneer of self-learning AI and is at the forefront of autonomous response technology. The Group's platform uses machine learning and AI algorithms to neutralize cyber threats across diverse digital estates, including the cloud and networks, IoT, and industrial control systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and Canada and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, and Rest of World.

Darktrace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Darktrace (DRKTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Darktrace (OTCPK: DRKTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Darktrace's (DRKTY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Darktrace (DRKTY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Darktrace (DRKTY)?

A

The stock price for Darktrace (OTCPK: DRKTY) is $4.39 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:16:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Darktrace (DRKTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Darktrace.

Q

When is Darktrace (OTCPK:DRKTY) reporting earnings?

A

Darktrace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Darktrace (DRKTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Darktrace.

Q

What sector and industry does Darktrace (DRKTY) operate in?

A

Darktrace is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.