Darktrace PLC is a provider of AI for the enterprise, with the first at-scale deployment of AI in cybersecurity. It is a pioneer of self-learning AI and is at the forefront of autonomous response technology. The Group's platform uses machine learning and AI algorithms to neutralize cyber threats across diverse digital estates, including the cloud and networks, IoT, and industrial control systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and Canada and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, and Rest of World.