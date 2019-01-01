ñol

Dream Office REIT
(OTC:DRETF)
18.12
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16 - 23.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 47M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap852.2M
P/E6.56
50d Avg. Price20.09
Div / Yield0.78/4.28%
Payout Ratio28.25
EPS0.98
Total Float-

Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF), Dividends

Dream Office REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dream Office REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.6164

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dream Office REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dream Office REIT (DRETF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Office REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Dream Office REIT (DRETF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Office REIT (DRETF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Dream Office REIT (DRETF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Office REIT (DRETF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF)?
A

Dream Office REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dream Office REIT (DRETF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

