Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$11.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.4M
Earnings History
Direct Digital Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) reporting earnings?
Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.
What were Direct Digital Holdings’s (NASDAQ:DRCT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.4M, which beat the estimate of $11M.
