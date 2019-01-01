Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) was reported by Roth Capital on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting DRCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 146.91% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) was provided by Roth Capital, and Direct Digital Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Direct Digital Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Direct Digital Holdings was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) is trading at is $1.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
