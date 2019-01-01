QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dear Cashmere Holding Co is an apparel manufacturing company. Its product portfolio includes Textile products, cashmere, and sports apparel.

Dear Cashmere Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dear Cashmere Holding (OTCPK: DRCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dear Cashmere Holding's (DRCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dear Cashmere Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dear Cashmere Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR)?

A

The stock price for Dear Cashmere Holding (OTCPK: DRCR) is $0.63 last updated Today at 7:05:30 PM.

Q

Does Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dear Cashmere Holding.

Q

When is Dear Cashmere Holding (OTCPK:DRCR) reporting earnings?

A

Dear Cashmere Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dear Cashmere Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Dear Cashmere Holding (DRCR) operate in?

A

Dear Cashmere Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.