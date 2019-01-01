QQQ
PPIH (formerly Don Quijote) is the largest Japanese general-merchandise discounter and off-price retailer, operating more than 630 stores as of 2020 nationwide. It offers a wide range of products, including tissue paper and Louis Vuitton handbags. The primary store formats include the Don Quijote format, carrying 40,000-60,000 nonperishable food items targeting singles, the Mega Donki format, carrying a wide variety of food products targeting families, and general merchandize stores operated under Apita and Piago banners (Uny). Overseas operations concentrate on the west coast (the U.S.), Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. It has acquired small-size supermarket chains in Hawaii and California and accelerated store expansion in Asia with its first outlet opened in Singapore in late 2017.

Pan Pacific International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan Pacific International (OTCPK: DQJCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pan Pacific International's (DQJCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan Pacific International.

Q

What is the target price for Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pan Pacific International

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan Pacific International (DQJCF)?

A

The stock price for Pan Pacific International (OTCPK: DQJCF) is $16.685563 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:12:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Pacific International.

Q

When is Pan Pacific International (OTCPK:DQJCF) reporting earnings?

A

Pan Pacific International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan Pacific International.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) operate in?

A

Pan Pacific International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.