PPIH (formerly Don Quijote) is the largest Japanese general-merchandise discounter and off-price retailer, operating more than 630 stores as of 2020 nationwide. It offers a wide range of products, including tissue paper and Louis Vuitton handbags. The primary store formats include the Don Quijote format, carrying 40,000-60,000 nonperishable food items targeting singles, the Mega Donki format, carrying a wide variety of food products targeting families, and general merchandize stores operated under Apita and Piago banners (Uny). Overseas operations concentrate on the west coast (the U.S.), Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. It has acquired small-size supermarket chains in Hawaii and California and accelerated store expansion in Asia with its first outlet opened in Singapore in late 2017.