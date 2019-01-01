Dovalues SpA focuses on the provision of services to Banks and Investors over the entire life-cycle of loans and real estate assets. Its services include NPL(non-performing loans) Servicing, Real Estate Servicing, UTP (unlikely-to-pay) Servicing, Early Arrears & Performing Loans Servicing, and Ancillary Data & Products. Its geographical segments are Italy, Greece & Cyprus, and Spain & Portugal.