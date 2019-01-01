QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.31/3.12%
52 Wk
9 - 11.48
Mkt Cap
790.3M
Payout Ratio
290.67
Open
P/E
98.25
EPS
0.05
Shares
79M
Outstanding
Dovalues SpA focuses on the provision of services to Banks and Investors over the entire life-cycle of loans and real estate assets. Its services include NPL(non-performing loans) Servicing, Real Estate Servicing, UTP (unlikely-to-pay) Servicing, Early Arrears & Performing Loans Servicing, and Ancillary Data & Products. Its geographical segments are Italy, Greece & Cyprus, and Spain & Portugal.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dovalues Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dovalues (DOVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dovalues (OTCPK: DOVXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dovalues's (DOVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dovalues.

Q

What is the target price for Dovalues (DOVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dovalues

Q

Current Stock Price for Dovalues (DOVXF)?

A

The stock price for Dovalues (OTCPK: DOVXF) is $10 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 14:32:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dovalues (DOVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dovalues.

Q

When is Dovalues (OTCPK:DOVXF) reporting earnings?

A

Dovalues does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dovalues (DOVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dovalues.

Q

What sector and industry does Dovalues (DOVXF) operate in?

A

Dovalues is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.