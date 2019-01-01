Dolly Varden Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company's primary business is the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of exploration and evaluation assets. It is focused on the exploration of the Dolly Varden Silver property located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Dolly Varden Project contains the core of the Dolly Varden Mining Camp north of Alice Arm, within the Stewart Complex in northwestern British Columbia. The Dolly Varden Project consists of an area of approximately 8,800 hectares. The firm also owns an exploration property called the Big Bulk Copper-Gold Project.