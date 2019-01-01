Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$93.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$93.7M
Earnings History
Doximity Questions & Answers
When is Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) reporting earnings?
Doximity (DOCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
What were Doximity’s (NYSE:DOCS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $72.7M, which beat the estimate of $63.4M.
