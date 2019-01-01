QQQ
Range
71.35 - 71.35
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.47/2.02%
52 Wk
62.42 - 86.96
Mkt Cap
54.5B
Payout Ratio
39.3
Open
71.35
P/E
23.48
EPS
105.06
Shares
763.4M
Outstanding
Denso Corporation manufactures automotive components and systems, as well as other industrial products and home appliances. The company was founded in 1949 as a result of becoming independent from Toyota Motors, which is currently the largest shareholder with 24% ownership. Its main businesses are powertrain control systems, thermal systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, and sensors/semiconductor systems for mainly HV, ICE, BEV, and FCV. The company operates internationally and was founded in 1949 as a result of spinning out of Toyota Motor and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Denso Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denso (DNZOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denso (OTCPK: DNZOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Denso's (DNZOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Denso.

Q

What is the target price for Denso (DNZOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Denso

Q

Current Stock Price for Denso (DNZOF)?

A

The stock price for Denso (OTCPK: DNZOF) is $71.35 last updated Today at 2:39:49 PM.

Q

Does Denso (DNZOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denso.

Q

When is Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF) reporting earnings?

A

Denso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Denso (DNZOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denso.

Q

What sector and industry does Denso (DNZOF) operate in?

A

Denso is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.