QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.75 - 60
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
37.42
EPS
1.17
Shares
196.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Dino Polska SA is engaged in retail sales in non-specialized stores with food, beverages and tobacco. It conducts processing of meat in the form of culinary meat, to external recipients within its retail chain.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dino Polska Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dino Polska (DNOPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dino Polska (OTCPK: DNOPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dino Polska's (DNOPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dino Polska.

Q

What is the target price for Dino Polska (DNOPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dino Polska

Q

Current Stock Price for Dino Polska (DNOPY)?

A

The stock price for Dino Polska (OTCPK: DNOPY) is $36.7125 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:42:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dino Polska (DNOPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dino Polska.

Q

When is Dino Polska (OTCPK:DNOPY) reporting earnings?

A

Dino Polska does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dino Polska (DNOPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dino Polska.

Q

What sector and industry does Dino Polska (DNOPY) operate in?

A

Dino Polska is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.