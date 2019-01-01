Dongyue Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Its business operations are divided into the following segments: Refrigerants, Polymers, Organic Silicone and Dichloromethane, Polyvinyl Chloride and Liquid Alkali, Property Development, Other operations. The product range of the company consists of fluoride fine chemical, silicone, chloride methy chlorine and alkali, and fluoride salts and acids products among others.