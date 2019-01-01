Dynacor Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based gold production corporation. It is engaged in production activity through its government approved ore processing operations. The company's operating segment is the mining sector, comprised of exploration, evaluation, and processing of mineral resources. It produces and explores various properties in Peru such as Tumipampa and Anta. The company currently operates the plant Veta Dorada. The firm generates revenue from the sales of precious metals derived from the ore processing operation.