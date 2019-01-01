QQQ
Range
2.51 - 2.53
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.08/3.14%
52 Wk
1.48 - 2.69
Mkt Cap
97.9M
Payout Ratio
22.72
Open
2.51
P/E
10.42
EPS
0.09
Shares
38.7M
Outstanding
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based gold production corporation. It is engaged in production activity through its government approved ore processing operations. The company's operating segment is the mining sector, comprised of exploration, evaluation, and processing of mineral resources. It produces and explores various properties in Peru such as Tumipampa and Anta. The company currently operates the plant Veta Dorada. The firm generates revenue from the sales of precious metals derived from the ore processing operation.


Dynacor Gold Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK: DNGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dynacor Gold Mines's (DNGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dynacor Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dynacor Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF)?

A

The stock price for Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK: DNGDF) is $2.53 last updated Today at 5:08:52 PM.

Q

Does Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dynacor Gold Mines.

Q

When is Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Dynacor Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynacor Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) operate in?

A

Dynacor Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.