State-owned Dongfeng Motor Group operates as one of China's three largest automobile manufacturers, primarily manufacturing commercial and passenger vehicles. Headquartered in China's central Hubei province, the firm operates joint ventures with a number of companies including Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, and Renault, with regional facilities located throughout China. In 2019, the firm (including its joint ventures) achieved over 11% of domestic market share in the passenger vehicle segment.