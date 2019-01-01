QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
1K/8.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.13
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
5.38
Open
0.9
P/E
3.29
Shares
8.6B
Outstanding
Sep 14, 2021
State-owned Dongfeng Motor Group operates as one of China's three largest automobile manufacturers, primarily manufacturing commercial and passenger vehicles. Headquartered in China's central Hubei province, the firm operates joint ventures with a number of companies including Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, and Renault, with regional facilities located throughout China. In 2019, the firm (including its joint ventures) achieved over 11% of domestic market share in the passenger vehicle segment.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Co (OTCPK: DNFGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dongfeng Motor Group Co's (DNFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dongfeng Motor Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF)?

A

The stock price for Dongfeng Motor Group Co (OTCPK: DNFGF) is $0.9 last updated Today at 7:01:01 PM.

Q

Does Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Q

When is Dongfeng Motor Group Co (OTCPK:DNFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Dongfeng Motor Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Dongfeng Motor Group Co (DNFGF) operate in?

A

Dongfeng Motor Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.