Range
0.37 - 0.42
Vol / Avg.
150.3K/268.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.91
Mkt Cap
92.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
220.2M
Outstanding
Defiance Silver Corp is a Mexico-based silver, gold, copper, and polymetallic exploration and development company actively engaged in advancing two major projects in Mexico, including the Zacatecas silver projects in the historic mining region of Zacatecas, and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Defiance Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Defiance Silver (DNCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Defiance Silver (OTCQX: DNCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Defiance Silver's (DNCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Defiance Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Defiance Silver (DNCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Defiance Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Defiance Silver (DNCVF)?

A

The stock price for Defiance Silver (OTCQX: DNCVF) is $0.42035 last updated Today at 7:14:55 PM.

Q

Does Defiance Silver (DNCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Defiance Silver.

Q

When is Defiance Silver (OTCQX:DNCVF) reporting earnings?

A

Defiance Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Defiance Silver (DNCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Defiance Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Defiance Silver (DNCVF) operate in?

A

Defiance Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.