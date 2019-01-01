DNA Brands Inc is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of five carbonated blends of DNA Energy Drink, Citrus, Sugar-Free Citrus, Original, Cryo-Berry and Molecular Melon; as well as three milk-based energy coffees fortified with Omega 3. These flavours are Mocha, Vanilla Latte, and Caramel Macchiato. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs.