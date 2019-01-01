QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
DNA Brands Inc is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of five carbonated blends of DNA Energy Drink, Citrus, Sugar-Free Citrus, Original, Cryo-Berry and Molecular Melon; as well as three milk-based energy coffees fortified with Omega 3. These flavours are Mocha, Vanilla Latte, and Caramel Macchiato. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs.

DNA Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DNA Brands (DNAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DNA Brands (OTCPK: DNAX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DNA Brands's (DNAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DNA Brands.

Q

What is the target price for DNA Brands (DNAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DNA Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for DNA Brands (DNAX)?

A

The stock price for DNA Brands (OTCPK: DNAX) is $0.041 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does DNA Brands (DNAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DNA Brands.

Q

When is DNA Brands (OTCPK:DNAX) reporting earnings?

A

DNA Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DNA Brands (DNAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DNA Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does DNA Brands (DNAX) operate in?

A

DNA Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.