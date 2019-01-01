QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.23 - 4.75
Mkt Cap
258.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-8.77
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
3-D Matrix Ltd is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices based on the self-assembling peptide technology. Its products include PuraMatrix, High Concentration PuraMatrix, Modified Peptide and GMP Grade PuraMatrix.

3-D Matrix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 3-D Matrix (DMTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3-D Matrix (OTCEM: DMTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 3-D Matrix's (DMTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3-D Matrix.

Q

What is the target price for 3-D Matrix (DMTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3-D Matrix

Q

Current Stock Price for 3-D Matrix (DMTRF)?

A

The stock price for 3-D Matrix (OTCEM: DMTRF) is $4.75 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:45:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 3-D Matrix (DMTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3-D Matrix.

Q

When is 3-D Matrix (OTCEM:DMTRF) reporting earnings?

A

3-D Matrix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3-D Matrix (DMTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3-D Matrix.

Q

What sector and industry does 3-D Matrix (DMTRF) operate in?

A

3-D Matrix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.