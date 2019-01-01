QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Decker Manufacturing Corp is engaged in supplying high quality fasteners to the automotive, farm implement, highway, and construction industries. Its products include hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners.

Decker Manufacturing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decker Manufacturing (DMFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decker Manufacturing (OTCPK: DMFG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Decker Manufacturing's (DMFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Decker Manufacturing.

Q

What is the target price for Decker Manufacturing (DMFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Decker Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Decker Manufacturing (DMFG)?

A

The stock price for Decker Manufacturing (OTCPK: DMFG) is $56 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:04:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Decker Manufacturing (DMFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is Decker Manufacturing (OTCPK:DMFG) reporting earnings?

A

Decker Manufacturing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Decker Manufacturing (DMFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decker Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Decker Manufacturing (DMFG) operate in?

A

Decker Manufacturing is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.