Deluxe Corp Appoints Chip Zint As Finance Head; Reaffirms FY22 Forecast

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Deluxe Corp Appoints Chip Zint As Finance Head; Reaffirms FY22 Forecast
  • Deluxe Corp DLX has appointed Chip Zint as SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 17.
  • Zint will succeed Scott Bomar, who is stepping down to assume a senior role at a former employer.
  • Zint joined Deluxe in 2020 and serves as VP, Corporate Finance.
  • Outlook: Deluxe also reaffirmed its financial outlook for FY22.
  • The company sees full-year revenue growth to be 10% - 12%, excluding the impact of business exits, or 8% - 10% as reported.
  • Full-year adjusted EBITDA rate is expected to be 18.5% - 19.0%.
  • Price Action: DLX shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $16.58 on the last check Friday.

