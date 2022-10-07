Deluxe Corp Appoints Chip Zint As Finance Head; Reaffirms FY22 Forecast

by

Deluxe Corp DLX has appointed Chip Zint as SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 17.

has appointed Chip Zint as SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 17. Zint will succeed Scott Bomar, who is stepping down to assume a senior role at a former employer.

Zint joined Deluxe in 2020 and serves as VP, Corporate Finance.

Outlook : Deluxe also reaffirmed its financial outlook for FY22.

: Deluxe also reaffirmed its financial outlook for FY22. The company sees full-year revenue growth to be 10% - 12%, excluding the impact of business exits, or 8% - 10% as reported.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA rate is expected to be 18.5% - 19.0%.

Price Action: DLX shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $16.58 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.