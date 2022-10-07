Deluxe Corp Appoints Chip Zint As Finance Head; Reaffirms FY22 Forecast

- Deluxe Corp DLX has appointed Chip Zint as SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 17.
- Zint will succeed Scott Bomar, who is stepping down to assume a senior role at a former employer.
- Zint joined Deluxe in 2020 and serves as VP, Corporate Finance.
- Outlook: Deluxe also reaffirmed its financial outlook for FY22.
- The company sees full-year revenue growth to be 10% - 12%, excluding the impact of business exits, or 8% - 10% as reported.
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA rate is expected to be 18.5% - 19.0%.
- Price Action: DLX shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $16.58 on the last check Friday.
